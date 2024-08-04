Here is why Adele paused her Munich concert

Munich [Germany], August 4 : Singer Adele paused her performance during the Munich concert to air the Olympics. During her 'Adele in Munich' residency, she paused the concert to broadcast the Olympic women's 100-meter finals on massive screens installed in Messe Munchen's outdoor arena venue, reported Deadline.

Adele aired the Paris Olympics 2024 Women's 100M final mid-show at the Munich residency.

Adele has received numerous accolades, including 16 Grammy Awards, 12 Brit Awards (including three for British Album of the Year), an Academy Award, a Primetime Emmy Award, and a Golden Globe Award.

"Adele stops her show to watch Sha'Carri Richardson in the 100m Women's Final at the Olympics!" wrote one fan on X with a clip of the hushed crowd watching the race.

Team USA's Richardson ultimately took home silver with a time of 10.87, and her teammate Melissa Jefferson claimed bronze with 10.92. It was Saint Lucia's Julien Alfred who won her country's first gold medal with a time of 10.72.

The 36-year-old artist will return to her 'Weekends with Adele' Las Vegas residency, running from October 25 to November 23. Two years into the residency, Adele said she plans to take a break after the upcoming run of shows.

Adele began her Munich residency on Friday, presenting two gigs every week until August 31. Two years into the residency, Adele said she plans to take a break after the upcoming run of shows.

"I don't have any plans for new music at all," Deadline quoted her as saying. "I want a big break after this and I think I want to do other creative things, just for a little while."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor