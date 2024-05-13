Here is why Chris Pratt was director Mark Dindal's first choice for Garfield

Washington [US], May 13 : This summer, families can anticipate a delightful cinematic treat as the beloved comic character, Garfield, makes his grand debut on the silver screen in the highly anticipated animated comedy, 'The Garfield Movie.'

Voiced by Chris Pratt, the film promises to bring the iconic feline to life in a whole new way, much to the excitement of fans young and old.

Director Mark Dindal reveals that Chris Pratt was the unanimous choice for the role of Garfield from the outset.

To test the compatibility, animators paired Pratt's voice with a snippet of Garfield's dialogue, which immediately struck a chord.

"He was talking about something to do with loving food - I can't remember if it was lasagna," recalls Dindal.

"We took that bit of dialogue and did a little bit of animation, and it felt so much like it captured the essence of Garfield," he added.

Dindal further adds with a hint of humour, "I guess Chris just captures that laziness and sarcasm in his natural voice."

In this instalment, Garfield embarks on an unexpected outdoor escapade after a chance encounter with his long-lost father, Vic, a streetwise cat.

Joined by his loyal canine companion, Odie, Garfield finds himself thrust into a comical and high-stakes heist, shattering the tranquillity of his pampered indoor life.

Scheduled for release on May 17, 2024, 'The Garfield Movie' promises an immersive experience for audiences, with Sony Pictures Entertainment India offering screenings in English, Hindi, and Tamil, as well as in 3D format.

Alongside Pratt's portrayal of Garfield, the film features an ensemble cast including Hannah Waddingham, Ving Rhames, Nicholas Hoult, Cecily Strong, Harvey Guillen, Brett Goldstein, and Bowen Yang.

With anticipation building and the charm of Garfield set to grace the big screen, families eagerly await the opportunity to join the mischievous cat on his latest escapade when 'The Garfield Movie' hits theatres this May.

