Here is why court abruptly cancelled Sean 'Diddy' Combs' trial

Washington DC [US], June 18 : As the music mogul Sean 'Diddy' Combs federal trial for sex trafficking and racketeering continues in New York City, Judge Arun Subramanian delayed the June 18 proceedings due to a juror who fell ill, reported E! News.

"We have a sick juror who cannot be here and had vertigo, was on their way here and had to turn back ...the juror's partner notified us," Judge Subramanian told the courtroom, per NBC News. "He is not here, and he is on the regular jury. So, it appears we cannot go on today."

Vertigo is a prolonged dizziness and can be a symptom of other, more serious health conditions. The ailment can also cause vomiting, nausea, hearing loss and mobility issues, per the Cleveland Clinic. Following his update about the juror, Judge Subramanian dismissed the court and declared that it would reconvene at 9 a.m. on June 20.

Judge Subramanian removed the juror on June 16 after first raising an issue with his candor a few days prior. However, Combs' legal defense argued that losing the juror, a 41-year-old Black male, would hurt the rapper's right to a fair trial, reported E! News.

"Mr. Combs will be substantially prejudiced in the dismissal of this juror," the defense wrote in a June 15 letter of appeal to the judge. "And because there is no factual basis to remove him, under Fazio, the court lacks discretion to do so," as per the outlet.

Combs' trial began last month and has him facing five criminal countsone count of racketeering, two counts of sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion and two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution. The 55-year-old has pleaded not guilty, according to E! News.

