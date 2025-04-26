Here is why Emily Henry thinks 'People We Meet on Vacation' film reshape how fans view her book

Washington [US], April 26 : The movie adaptation of Emily Henry's novel 'People We Meet on Vacation' will soon be making its way to Netflix.

'People We Meet on Vacation' is a romance novel by Emily Henry, published May 11, 2021, by Berkley Books

Speaking to E! News, Henry shared her excitement after watching the Brett Haley-directed adaptation come to life. "It was amazing, it really was," she said.

"I was lucky enough to get to do some set visits, so I got to see it in real life and knew that it worked. But getting to actually see a cut of the movie, they've changed the characters in my in my head, which I think is the sign of a really great movie," she added.

Henry praised Emily Bader and Tom Blyth's performances as Poppy Wright and Alex Nilson, respectively.

She added, "And I think readers are going to feel the same way. I think they're going to love Alex and Poppy, and they're going to love Tom and Emily as Alex and Poppy."

Like her, she predicts that for fans, the movie is "going to change the way that they reread that book." And that reaction from readers will cement, for her, that the adaptation "is just as good as we could have possibly hoped," as per the outlet.

The Netflix film also stars Jameela Jamil, Sarah Catherine Hook, Lukas Gage, Lucien Laviscount, Molly Shannon and others. It is not meant to be an exact replica of the book, according to E! News.

She also teased the new scenes and why they fit so well into the world she created.

"I also think there's something really cool about them getting to see content that is not directly from the book, but could be from the book," Henry explained. "I think it's sort of an expansion of the universe in a way that's really fun," as per the outlet.

"It's all so good and it's different, but it's different in a way that still feels like very at one with the book," she stressed. "It doesn't feel like it's not a faithful adaptation."

While fans will have to wait a bit longer to see Alex and Poppy on the big screen, they can still catch glimpses of the duo in Henry's booksincluding in her new novel Great Big Beautiful Life, which is out now, according to E! News.

