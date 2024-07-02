Here is why 'Stranger Things' star Joseph Quinn will never forget his first meeting with Taylor Swift

Washington [US], July 2 : 'Stranger Things' star Joseph Quinn recalled his first meeting with Taylor Swift and talked about the embarrassing moment that he called "stupid" later, reported People.

The actor, who played Eddie Munson in the hit TV series said she was so "good-humoured" on the Happy Sad Confused podcast.

"I met Taylor Swift once, and I said, 'You're Taylor Swift.' She was very funny," Quinn explained to host Josh Horowitz. "She said something nice about like the show (Stranger Things), and I said, 'Oh, thanks. You're Taylor Swift. I mean it as a compliment.'"

Horowitz added, "I mean, it is a compliment," Quinn continued, "It's definitely a compliment, and I remember thinking like that was stupid. But she was very good-humoured about it."

Horowitz then asked, "Are you guys on good terms now that she's forgiven and forgotten?"

Quinn replied, "Excellent, yeah, great terms," and joked that he'd be featured on one of her upcoming albums.

"We are just trying to figure it out," he said, noting that she just hasn't "reached out" about it.

Although Quinn did not specify when they met, Swift, 34, has a connection to his Stranger Things co-star, Sadie Sink, who appeared in the 2021 short film for her beloved 10-minute rendition of her song "All Too Well."

In late June, Quinn, who portrayed Eddie Munson in season 4 of the Netflix series, stated that he is willing to return, even though his character appeared to die towards the conclusion of the season.

"Chances are high. I love those guys! I'd love to say hello," he said.

"I'm sure they're working very hard to land the plane. It's been a long time that they've been working on that, so I'm really delighted that they're kind of getting towards the end, and they're having a nice time. I'm sure they're gonna deliver it in a pretty epic way," he said. "I have no doubts," according to People.

