Here's a list of Hollywood awards shows, events cancelled amid COVID-19 surge

Amid the worldwide surge of COVID-19 cases linked to the Omicron variant, award season galas, film festivals, Los Angeles premieres and Broadway shows are postponing or cancelling their in-person shows.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the AFI Awards, the BAFTA Tea Party and the Palm Springs International Film Festival's awards gala were among the first in-person events cancelled as the industry grapples with yet another grim stretch of the ongoing pandemic.

The Hollywood Critics Association and Critics Choice Awards soon followed, each deciding to postpone their events (the 5th Annual HCA Film Awards ceremony until February 28), citing the rising number of positive cases linked to omicron.

The 12th annual Academy Governors Awards, which was set for January 15, has also been postponed, while Fox became the first network to cancel their planned New Year's Eve show.

The Sundance Film Festival, an annual staple in Park City, Utah, has shifted to online only, with the variant surge expected to peak during the festival's run from January 20 through January 30.

The Slamdance Film Festival has also decided to forgo the in-person portion of its hybrid event in Park City, which was scheduled to run January 20 to 23, and continue with the virtual portion of the program only, from January 27 to February 6. The new start date, a week later than planned, gives the festival time to shift to the online format.

The Grammy Awards, originally slated for January 31 in Los Angeles, have been postponed to a date still to be determined. And a handful of January Hollywood premieres -- including for the latest movie in the 'Scream' franchise, Hulu's upcoming 'How I Met Your Father' series and the 'Peacemaker' movie -- have cancelled in-person red carpet events.

Live theatrical productions, including those in London's West End, New York City's Broadway district and throughout L.A., have been hit particularly hard with shows going dark.

Several Broadway productions cancelled performances during Christmas week, with 'Jagged Little Pill' and off-Broadway's 'Is There Still Sex in the City?' closing their curtains for good. Eddie Redmayne's 'Cabaret' revival in London took a temporary break, with performances having resumed in late December.

Below is a list of events that have been impacted by COVID-19:

ACE Eddie AwardsScheduled date: March 5Status: Switched to 50 per cent capacity in-person event

BroadwayConScheduled to run: February 18-20, 2022Status: Postponed to July 8-10, 2022

IDA Documentary AwardsScheduled date: February 5Status: Shifted from in-person to virtual event on March 4, voting period to determine winners extended as well

Grammy Awards CeremonyScheduled date: January 31Status: Postponed, plans to be determined

Rotterdam Film FestivalScheduled date: January 26Status: Shifting from in-person to online

Sundance Film FestivalScheduled dates: January 20-30Status: Switched from in-person to online only

Slamdance Film FestivalScheduled date: January 20Status: In-person portion cancelled, online to begin January 27 and run to February 6

Governors Awards CeremonyScheduled date: January 15Status: Postponed, plans to be determined

Cinema Eye HonorsScheduled date: January 13Status: Postponed, plans to be determined

Under the Radar Festival at New York City's The Public TheaterScheduled to run: January 12 through January 30Status: Canceled (December 31)

Skeleton CrewScheduled to run: January 12 with no plans to closeStatus: Postponed, plans to be determined

Hulu's How I Met Your Father L.A. PremiereScheduled date: January 12Status: Canceled

Paramount Pictures' Scream L.A. PremiereScheduled: January 11Status: Canceled

National Board of Review Gala in New York CityScheduled date: January 11Status: Postponed, plans to be determined

New York Film Critics Circle Awards CeremonyScheduled date: January 10Status: Postponed, plans to be determined

Critics Choice AwardsScheduled date: January 9Status: Postponed, plans to be determined

BAFTA Tea PartyScheduled date: January 8Status: Canceled

HCA Film Awards CeremonyScheduled date: January 8Status: Postponed for February 28

Peacemaker premiere in L.A.Scheduled date: January 8Status: Canceled

AFI AwardsScheduled date: January 7Status: Postponed, plans to be determined

Palm Springs International Film Festival and Awards GalaScheduled date: January 7 through January 17; January 6Status: Canceled

Dune Home Entertainment Release Party in L.A.Scheduled date: January 4Status: Canceled

The Book of Boba Fett Special Screening at L.A.'s El Capitan TheatreScheduled date: January 4Status: Canceled

Fox's New Year's Eve Toast & Roast 2022Scheduled date: December 31Status: Canceled

Is There Still Sex in the City?Scheduled to run: December 7, 2021, through February 6, 2022Status: Closed early (December 22)

Mrs. DoubtfireScheduled to run: December 5, 2021, with no plans to closeStatus: Postponed, plans to reopen March 15

A Christmas Carol at L.A.'s Ahmanson TheatreScheduled to run: December 1, 2021, through January 1, 2022Status: Closed early (December 15)

Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City RockettesScheduled to run: November 2, 2021, through January 2, 2022Status: Closed early (December 16)

Jagged Little PillScheduled to run: October 21, 2021, with no plans to closeStatus: Closed early (December 17)

Ain't Too ProudScheduled to run: October 16, 2021, with no plans to closeStatus: Closed early (January 16)

Thoughts of a Colored ManScheduled to run: October 13, 2021, through March 13, 2022Status: Closed early (December 22)

WaitressScheduled to run: September 2, 2021, through January 9, 2022Status: Closed early (December 20)

Additionally, the filming of Paramount plus drama 'Star Trek: Picard' has been paused since Monday after more than 50 crew members tested positive for COVID-19.

