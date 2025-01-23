Here's all about Nita Ambani's exquisite Jamewar saree she wore for Trump's presidential dinner

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 23 : Nita Ambani, the founder and chairperson of Reliance Foundation, made a stunning statement at a special dinner hosted in honour of the now US President Donald Trump in Washington over the weekend.

Dressed in an exquisite jamewar saree by renowned designer Tarun Tahiliani, Ambani captured attention with her graceful appearance, blending India's rich cultural heritage with contemporary elegance.

Tarun Tahiliani shared the details of Nita Ambani's saree on his official Instagram handle.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DFFrC2iItvv/?img_index=1

The couture saree, crafted over 1,900 hours, showcased Indian craftsmanship, featuring a seamless fusion of traditional aari work and intricate French knots.

Paired with a modern tapered collared blouse, the ensemble exemplifies Tahiliani's signature style, which marries classic elements with modern tailoring.

"This creation is a refined play between heritage artistry and modern tailoring," said Tahiliani, who worked with skilled artisans to embroider heritage jamewar shawls.

These shawls were hand-painted, printed, and further embroidered to achieve the perfect drape and texture. The final result was a stunning piece of wearable art.

Nita Ambani, who has long been a patron of Indian heritage textiles, chose this saree as a modern reinterpretation of jamewar, adorned with kashidakari work, a tribute to India's rich artistic traditions.

Along with her husband, Mukesh Ambani, Chairman of Reliance Industries, Nita Ambani also attended the private reception on Sunday, ahead of Donald Trump's inauguration.

Mukesh Ambani, dressed in a formal black suit paired with a white shirt and subtle patterned tie, complemented his wife's regal attire.

Nita Ambani wore a rare 200-year-old Indian pendant, crafted in Southern India. The parrot-shaped pendant, encrusted with emeralds, rubies, diamonds, and pearls, was set in gold Kundan technique with intricate red and green enamel detailing, adding to her royal appearance at the prestigious event.

The couple, known for their global influence, took the opportunity to extend their congratulations to President Donald Trump, expressing their hopes for stronger relations between the two nations during his second term.

The event in Washington marked the beginning of the inauguration celebrations, which kicked off with a reception and fireworks display at the Trump National Golf Club in Virginia on January 20.

