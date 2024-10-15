Here's all we know about Zoya Akhtar, Reema Kagti-backed documentary 'Turtle Walker'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 15 : Filmmakers Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti have co-produced the upcoming documentary 'Turtle Walker', which tells the story of an Indian pioneer in the field of sea turtle conservation, Satish Bhaskar, who dedicated his life to the protection of these beautiful but endangered animals.

On Tuesday, Tiger Baby and Emaho Films in collaboration with HHMI Tangled Bank Studios announced the world premiere of 'Turtle Walker' at Doc NYC 2024.

The premiere will be held on Sunday, November 17.

In the late 1970s, Satish Bhaskar embarked on an epic journey along India's spectacular coastlines, living alongside rare sea turtles to unravel the mysteries that surround them - and set out to save the enigmatic sea creatures from extinction, as per the information received by Tiger Baby's team.

This film, which started off as a small independent crew from Goa, India, has over the last 7 years emerged into an international co-production, with award winning partners and collaborators from across the world. Submarine Deluxe has taken sales rights of the film.

On being associated with the project, Zoya said, "At Tiger Baby we are interested in stories that move us. Turtle Walker, directed by Taira Malaney is about the incredible Satish Bhaskar, who walked nearly every inch of India's coastline to discover the nesting beaches of sea turtles so that they could be protected. His indomitable spirit saved the enigmatic creatures from extinction and reminds us how precious our planet is."

"This project aligns with our dream to bring inspiring, untold stories from India to a global stage. We are thrilled to announce that the film will premiere at DOC NYC in collaboration with HHMI Tangled Bank, Ceres, and Emaho," added Reema Kagti.

'Turtle Walker' is written and directed by Taira Malaney. Produced by Zoya Akhtar, Reema Kagti, Angad Dev Singh, Vikram Malaney and Taira Malaney. Krish Makhija is the associate director and head of cinematography. The film is co-written and edited by Sam Rogers, and executive produced by Isabelle Couture, James Reed, Jared Lipworth, Sean B. Carroll, and Nikita Mamik.

