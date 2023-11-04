Here's everything you need to know about Theatre festival 2023

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], November 4 : Theatre lovers get ready to witness interesting plays at a four-day theatre festival in the beautiful valley of Kashmir

The National School of Drama (NSD) Repertory Company in collaboration with J&K Academy of Art, Culture & Languages, is organizing the Srinagar Theatre Festival 2023 during the enjoyable autumn gala evenings of theatre connoisseurs in Srinagar from November 6 to 10, 2023.

For the first time, NSD Repertory company will be performing its play at Srinagar.

In the past, NSD Repertory Company organized the Summer Theatre Festival 2023 at different locations in Odisha and in the National Capital, Delhi, during the month of June and July 2023.

On November 6, in the Inaugural ceremony Dr Syed Abid Rasheed Shah IAS, Secretary, J&K Academy of Art, Culture and languages will be the Guest of Honour Bharat Singh Manhas (JKAS) will be the special guest.

Renowned cultural personality Bashir Dada will also be the special guest.

The inaugural address will be delivered by Padmashri Paresh Rawal, Chairperson, NSD Society and presided by Chittaranjan Tripathy, Director, NSD. Rajesh Singh, Chief of the Repertory Company and senior theatre personality M. Amin Bhat, Nisar Naseem, Mushtaque Ali Ahmad Khan, Ayash Arif will also attend the event.

The play 'Laila Majunun', written by Ismail Chunara and directed by the living legend of Indian Theatre, Padma Shri Prof Ram Gopal Bajaj, will be showcased in the Inaugural ceremony.

'Khoob Ladi Mardaani Subhadra Ki Zubani,' written by Asif Ali and Directed by Bharti Sharma will be staged on 7 November.

'Maai Ri Main Ka Se Kahun', a musical play based upon Vijaydan Detha's story Dhuvidha and directed by Ajay Kumar will be staged on 8 November.

'Andha Yug' written by Dharamvir Bharti and directed by the living legend of Indian Theatre, Padma Shri Prof Ram Gopal Bajaj will be staged on November 9.

The festival will be concluded with the play 'Taj mahal Ka Tender' written by Ajay Shukla and directed by Chittaranjan Tripathy on 10 November.

"Taj Mahal Ka Tender" has been successfully playing to full houses for the past 25 years.

