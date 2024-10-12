Here's how Aasif Sheikh rekindled his Dussehra memories in Delhi

Mumbai, Oct 12 Actor Aasif Sheikh, who essays the role of Vibhuti Narayan Mishra in the superhit television show ‘Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai’, has shared how his recent visit to Delhi allowed him to rekindle his childhood memories of celebrating Dussehra in the national capital.

Recently, Aasif along with his co-star from the show Rohitashv Gour, visited the iconic Luv Kush Ramlila at Lal Quila in the national capital, New Delhi.

Talking about his special experience, Aasif said, “One of my fondest memories is attending Ram Leela with my family. I was awestruck by how the show brought the Ramayana to life, shaping my love for this festival and its timeless values”.

He further mentioned, “This year, I had the privilege of attending the renowned Delhi Ram Leela with my co-star, Rohitashv Gour (Manmohan Tiwari). It was a special experience, rekindling childhood memories with the vibrant energy of the crowd and the stunning performances. Celebrating Dussehra in Delhi, especially with Rohitashv, deepened my connection to the festival's message of good triumphing over evil”.

Aasif has strong ties with Delhi as he was born in the city and has studied in Khalsa college. Expressing his joy, Aasif Sheikh had earlier shared, “Every time I return to Delhi, it feels like a homecoming. Being part of the Ramlila is truly humbling, and the energy here is electric! As a child, I watched this very Ramlila from the audience, dreaming of being on stage. To now stand here as a guest of honour is surreal”.

‘Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai’ airs Monday to Friday at 10:30 pm on &TV.

