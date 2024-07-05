Here's how Akshay Kumar wished his 'Sarfira' director Sudha Kongara on her birthday

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 5 : Actor Akshay Kumar on Friday dropped a cool birthday wish for his 'Sarfira' director Sudha Kongara.

Taking to Instagram, Askhay uploaded a video in which he can be seen enjoying a bike ride during their film shoot. They also created a famous titanic pose.

In the caption, he wrote, "Happy Birthday, @sudha_kongara ! I hope your day is filled with as much laughter as we had during this #Sarfira ride while shooting :) Wishing you a year as great as your directing skills! PS: for those who enjoy trolling, this was just for the video during our shoot. Do wear a helmet when out on the road."

Recently, makers unveiled the trailer.

The trailer of 'Sarfira' showcases Akshay in a role that has captivated audiences, portraying an underdog determined to challenge socio-economic barriers and make flying accessible to all.

Sarfira, set in the world of startups and aviation industry, also features Paresh Rawal, Radhika Madan, and Seema Biswas in pivotal roles.

The film will be released next Friday, July 12, 2024. It is the Hindi remake of the Tamil film, 'Soorarai Pottru', which was headlined by Suriya.

