Here’s how Alia Bhatt brings weekend vibes to a weekday

Mumbai, Dec 16 Actress Alia Bhatt showed how to keep things effortlessly stylish by bringing weekend vibes to an otherwise ordinary weekday.

Taking to her Instagram handle, the ‘Raazi’ actress, on Tuesday, posted a series of her stylish photos and videos from a recent award function. She simply captioned the post, “weekend wali vibe weekday pe.” In the images, Alia, dressed in a black dress, can be seen striking different poses for the camera. The first close-up shot gives a glimpse of the actress’s subtle makeup, while in the others she is seen posing sensuously for the lens.

On December 15, Alia Bhatt made a glamorous appearance at the star-studded Filmfare OTT Awards 2025, held in Mumbai. The ‘Student of the Year’ actress turned heads in a striking all-black Hervé Léger dress from 1993. Alia’s black gown stands out with a plunging sweetheart neckline and wide halter-style straps.

Alia’s stunning appearance at the Filmfare OTT Awards 2025 followed another major milestone in her career. The actress was recently honoured with the Golden Globes Horizon Award at the fifth edition of the Red Sea International Film Festival in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Speaking about receiving the honour, she said, “The Golden Globes are an iconic part of the global awards universe and I am delighted to be part of it and look forward to continuing my career in telling more stories of powerful and deserving women.”

On the professional front, Alia Bhatt is set to star in the upcoming film “Alpha,” the seventh installment in the Yash Raj Films Universe. Helmed by director Shiv Rawail, the movie also features Sharvari and Bobby Deol. Produced under the Yash Raj Films banner, “Alpha” is scheduled for release on April 17, 2026, and is anticipated to be a landmark in India’s female-led action cinema.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor