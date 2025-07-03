Here’s how Harshvardhan Rane is ‘breaking himself’ with ice-water therapy for Omung Kumar’s ‘Silaa’

Mumbai, July 3 Harshvardhan Rane, who has kicked off shooting for his upcoming film “Silaa,” shared behind-the-scenes moments showcasing his training for the film’s high-energy action scenes.

Taking to Instagram, the ‘Sanam Teri Kasam’ actor shared a series of photos from the set, giving a glimpse of how he is training hard to get into the skin of his role in the upcoming romantic drama. The first shirtless shot of Rane shows him standing inside a blue ice-water drum, showing off his chiseled physique—likely after an intense ice bath. In the next image, he’s dressed in a green T-shirt and white gym shorts, getting ready for some action-packed sequences.

Another image captures him from behind, holding a long knife, hinting at some high-octane scenes. The final post in the series is a video of Harshvardhan soaking in an ice bath to soothe his muscles after the demanding workout.

Alongside the post, the actor wrote, “Break yourself, yourself, then recover. #Action #Film #SILAA by National award winner director @omungkumar.”

Recently, the makers unveiled the first-look poster of “Silaa,” showing Harshvardhan Rane holding co-star Sadia Khateeb close. Both appeared with bloodied faces and wounded arms, set against a fiery backdrop that hints at intense drama and action.

Rane shared the first look poster on his Instagram and captioned it, “The wait ends here…Dive into the hauntingly beautiful world of #SILAA where love meets redemption. Lead actor #HarshvardhanRane and #SadiaKhateeb come together for the first time in this romantic-action drama about a love story gone wrong, directed by #OmungKumar. Shoot begins Tomorrow.”

The film will see 'Bigg Boss 18' winner Karan Veer Mehra take on the role of the main antagonist.

In addition to this project, Harshvardhan Rane also has several other films lined up, including “Kun Faya Kun” opposite Sanjeeda Sheikh, “Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat” alongside Sonam Bajwa, and the much-anticipated sequel “Sanam Teri Kasam 2.”

