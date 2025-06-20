Here’s how Hema Malini kept her promise to the people of Mathura during her tenure as MP

Mumbai, June 20 Veteran actress and BJP MP Hema Malini recently took to social media to share an update on a long-pending development project in her constituency, Mathura.

Sharing photos from her site visit, the BJP MP announced the completion of a major road project, which she said was initiated following her repeated appeals to Union Minister Nitin Gadkari to address severe traffic congestion in Raya. In her post, Hema revealed that the completed stretch includes a 66-km section from Mathura to Hathras, constructed at a cost of Rs 1,700 crore, and a broader 256-km road from Mathura to Bareilly built at a whopping Rs 4,500 crore.

Taking to Instagram, the ‘Sholay’ actress shared pictures featuring her inspecting the completed road alongside officials. For the caption, Malini wrote, “The beautiful road depicted in the photos below have been completed by the Hon minister Nitin Gadkari ji, after my almost daily appeals to ease the traffic jams in Raya. I hope this solves the problem now and the people are happy. It has been completed under heavy cost - 1700 cr only for 66 km that is, Mathura to Hathras section and Mathura to Bareilly 256 km at a cost of 4500 cr.”

“I have kept my promise to the people of Mathura to do whatever I can during my tenure as MP, to improve the city and its traffic woes. Here I am inspecting the completed road with the officials concerned #mathura.”

On June 19, the veteran actress had shared a glimpse of a heartfelt day she spent with the widows residing at Krishna Kutir, a shelter home in Vrindavan. Describing the visit as emotionally stirring, Hema Malini had engaged with both the elderly and younger residents, listened to their stories, and extended her support. The actress and politician interacted warmly with the women and even gifted them a golf cart to ease their visits to nearby temples in Mathura and Vrindavan. She had also assured them that their concerns would be addressed.

Sharing her photos, Hema wrote, “Yesterday was a heart-wrenching time spent with young and old Vrindavan widows in the shelter built for them - Krishna Kutir. I have gifted them with a golf cart to take them to the temples in Mathura-Vrindavan. They were so happy to interact with me and I promised to help them with their complaints. #mathuravrindavan.”

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor