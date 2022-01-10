Here's how Hrithik Roshan's parents wished him happy birthday

As actor Hrithik Roshan turned 48 on Monday, his parents Rakesh and Pinkie Roshan poured in loved-filled birthday wishes on social media.

Taking to his Instagram handle, the director-father took to his Instagram handle and posted a picture in which he can be seen sharing smiles with his Duggu.

Further, he wrote, "Happy birthday Duggu my sun. keep shining as always, you are my pride and joy a son after my own heart.@hrithikroshan."

Hrithik replied in the comments section by writing, "Love you papa."

Pinkie Roshan also took to her Instagram handle and shared a candid picture with her son.

She also penned a long note, appreciating her son and showering love on him.

She wrote, "The moon the son the mother and her son happy birthday Duggu you were born to give life to others you live to see people live better your hands never take only give your eyes can bring out emotions in everyone your heart is so pure that lead people to follow the path of truth your speech problem was a challenge to overcome YOU are an institution in yourself you inspire millions and millions love you right back stay blessed always is my earnest prayer to the Universe happy birthday. A star was born 10-1-74."

To this, Hrithik replied, "My dear mama. You are the best !"

Earlier, Hrithik's ex-wife Sussanne Khan had also shared birthday wishes on social media.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor