Here's how Karan Wahi wished his close friend Rithvik Dhanjani on his birthday

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 5 : On Sunday, actor Karan Wahi dropped a hilarious birthday wish for his close friend Rithvik Dhanjani.

Taking to Instagram, Karan dropped a picture in which he and Rithvik are seen twinning in white.

"I was called for the biryani which we clearly can see how much was left. And since Dhani has turned wiser and more mature we had a blast (not literally Atleast till the time iam posting this)Wish Us All The Best. Happy Birthday

@rithvik_d," Karan wrote.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CzRUF9kttRy/?img_index=1

Rithvik also received an adorable birthday wish from from actor Krystyle Dsouza.

"Blessed with THE BEST JUST A BIG THANK YOU FOR EXISTING!

Luvvvv you dhaniiiiiiiiiiiiii happy happies to you ," she wrote.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CzQh4tFrtZh/?hl=en

Krystle also uploaded a video featuring her and Rithvik's candid moments.

Rithvik is best known for playing the role of Arjun Digvijay Kirloskar in TV series 'Pavitra Rishta'. He has also hosted and participated in many reality shows like Nach Baliye, Dare 2 Dance, India's Best Dramebaaz.

