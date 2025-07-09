Here’s how Kriti Sanon embraces her inner ‘90s kid’ through music

Mumbai, July 9 Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon took to social media to give a dose of nostalgia as she embraced her inner '90s kid' through music.

Taking to Instagram, the ‘Heropanti’ actress shared a fun glimpse of herself grooving to classic tunes from the era. The monochrome clip features the phrase “90’s baby for life” written across it and shows Kriti Sanon applying makeup while grooving to the classic track “Made in India” by Alisha Chinai. She then asks her team to change the song. In the video, Kriti can be heard saying, “Can you please change the song… Move to some peppy one… I don’t want to hear ‘boom boom.’”

The clip then transitions to the ‘Bhediya’ actress singing “Meri Neend” by A Band of Boys, followed by dancing to the upbeat number “Teri To, Teri Ta, Hamesha Yaad Sataave” from the album Rocky Handsome.

Kriti captioned the video, “Part 3 ke liye aur 90’s ke gaane batao.. playlist update karni hai.” Reacting to her post, Sophie Choudry commented, “I hope you know I sang the backing vocals on Made in India as a kid. That was my debut.”

On the professional front, Kriti Sanon had recently wrapped up the shoot for her highly-anticipated drama, “Tere Ishk Mein.” She took to Instagram to announce the wrap-up news and posted a couple of behind-the-scenes photos. “And its a wrap on #TereIshkMein !! Love wrapped in Anand Rai style drama and intensity!! After a roller coaster ride and a marathon of emotionally and physically draining schedules..Another beautiful journey comes to an end.. but this one has given me memories and equations that will last forever!!,” she captioned the post.

Expressing her gratitude for director Aanand L Rai, Kriti wrote, “@aanandlrai thank you for holding my one hand through this journey to find Mukti, and for feeding me the yummiest food with so much love with the other hand I have enjoyed every moment being directed by you sir!.”

For her co-star Dhanush, the actress mentioned, “@dhanushkraja you are one of the finest and most intelligent actors I have worked with!!! Such a pleasure doing scenes with you my friend! Here’s to many more together!! stay amazing and stay in touch!!”

