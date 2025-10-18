Here's how Neena Gupta plans to make her Diwali celebrations "special" this year

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 18 : As Diwali approaches, B-town celebs are all busy preparing to celebrate the festival of lights with their loved ones. Veteran actress Neena Gupta shared her "special plans" for the occasion, saying this year's celebration will be different and more "peaceful."

Speaking to ANI, Neena revealed that she plans to celebrate Diwali in the mountains this time. Talking about her "special" celebration, she said, "I am celebrating Diwali in a very special way because I am going to my home in Mukteshwar in the hills. There will be a small gathering of about five to six of our neighbours. We'll eat, drink, and enjoy together."

Meanwhile, Govinda's wife, Sunita Ahuja, shared that their family will be celebrating Diwali at home in a simple manner. She said they will light lamps and pray to Goddess Lakshmi, but avoid bursting crackers because of her love for animals.

"We'll light lamps at home and worship Goddess Lakshmi. We'll celebrate happily with family. We won't light fireworks because I love dogs," she told ANI.

Her daughter, Tina Ahuja, spoke about the family's Diwali traditions, saying that the Ahujas always begin the festival by worshipping Goddess Lakshmi. Sharing that she will be making colourful rangolis this year, she said, "Our family ritual is to worship Goddess Lakshmi at home. We bring lots of sweets. Many friends come. No crackers... Definitely, I will make rangoli and diya designs this year."

On the work front, Neena Gupta was last seen in 'Panchayat Season 4,' which is currently streaming on Prime Video. She was also part of Anurag Basu's film 'Metro... In Dino.'

Directed by Anurag Basu, the film, which was released on July 4, follows the love stories of couplesyoung, old, and middle-agedliving in a metro city, and serves as the spiritual sequel to Anurag Basu's 2007 film 'Life in a... Metro.' It also stars Konkona Sen Sharma, Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Anupam Kher.

