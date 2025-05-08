Here's how Rohit Sharma's wife Ritika Sajdeh reacted to his retirement from Test cricket announcement

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 8 : Rohit Sharma's decision to retire from Test cricket has left his wife Ritika Sajdeh heartbroken.

On Wednesday evening, Rohit Sharma took to Instagram Story and made a shocking announcement of his retirement from red ball cricket format "with immediate effect."

"Hello everyone, I would just like to share that I am retiring from Test cricket. It's been an absolute honour to represent my country in whites. Thank you for all the love and support over the years. I will continue to represent India in the ODI format," he posted on Instagram with a picture of his Test cap, confirming his retirement.

Ritika reposted Rohit's story and captioned it using a couple of broken heart emojis. Have a look.

The 38-year-old embarked on a voyage and represented India in 67 Tests, striking 4,301 runs from his bat at an average of 40.57, with 12 centuries and 18 half-centuries. Rohit's best was up for display when he dazzled with a knock of 212 during a home series against South Africa in 2019.

He finished as India's 16th-highest run-getter in the longest format. He kick-started his Test journey with a memorable 177 against the West Indies at Eden Gardens, Kolkata in 2013. In 40 Tests during the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) history, he made 2,716 runs at an average of 41.15, with nine centuries and eight fifties. He is India's top run-getter, century maker in World Test Championship history and overall at 10th among top run-getters. He led India to the final of the WTC against Australia in 2023, which ended in defeat.

Overall, he led India in 24 Tests, winning 12, losing nine and drawing three. His win percentage is exactly 50 per cent in the format.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor