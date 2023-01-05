Here's how SRK wished his 'Pathaan' co-star Deepika Padukone on her birthday

On the occasion of Deepika Padukone's 37th birthday, superstar Shah Rukh Khan penned an adorable post for his 'Pathaan' co-star.

Taking to Instagram, SRK wrote, "To my dearest @deepikapadukone - how you have evolved to own the screen in every avatar possible! Always proud and always wishing for you to scale new heights... happy birthday... lots of love...#Pathaan releasing in theatres on 25th Jan in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu."

Alongside the sweet birthday message, SRK dropped a new poster of Deepika's look from 'Pathaan', which is scheduled to hit th theatres on January 25.

On Wednesday, Shah Rukh heaped praised on Deepika during an #AskSRK session on Twitter as well.

When a user asked him to describe Deepika in one word, he tweeted, "She is so nice it's unbelievable..."

Deepika made her Bollywood debut in 2007 opposite SRK in 'Om Shanti Om'. The blockbuster revolves around a struggling actor, played by Shah Rukh, who falls in love with a successful actress Shantipriya (played by Deepika). But before his love could blossom and his career flourish, he dies in an accident.

Thirty years later, he's reborn and avenges Shantipriya's death. After 'Om Shanti Om', SRK and Deepika reunited in films like ' Chennai Express' (2013) and 'Happy New Year' (2014).

