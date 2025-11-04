Here’s how Urvashi Dholakia adds colour to her life during vacation in Maldives

Mumbai, Nov 4 Television actress Urvashi Dholakia is making the most of her vacation in the Maldives, adding a splash of colour to her life with sun, sea, and serenity.

Taking to Instagram, the ‘Kasautii Zindagii Kay’ star shared vibrant glimpses from her tropical getaway, where she can be seen soaking up the sun, enjoying the crystal-clear waters, and embracing the island’s laid-back charm. In a recent set of pictures, Urvashi added a burst of colour to her life, radiating joy and positivity as she enjoyed her Maldives vacation. The actress looked relaxed and cheerful, perfectly capturing the essence of island bliss through her vibrant holiday moments.

The first image shows Urvashi Dholakia striking a candid pose in a stunning pink monokini, exuding confidence and charm. In another set of pictures, the actress can be seen enjoying the beach vibes. For the caption, the ‘Kabhii Sautan Kabhii Sahelii’ actress wrote, “Adding a bit more colour to my colourful life #vacay #urvashidholakia #vacation #time.”

Urvashi had previously dropped her sultry images, writing, “Owning who I am is my kind of Freedom.”

On the professional front, the 46-year-old actress is best known for her role of Komolika in the long running television series “Kasautii Zindagii Kay.” She has also appeared in Ekta Kapoor’s popular shows “Ghar Ek Mandir,” “Kabhii Sautan Kabhii Sahelii,” and “Kahiin To Hoga.”

In March of this year, Urvashi Dholakia made a powerful comeback with the show “Pushpa Impossible.” Speaking about the show, the actress shared, “Returning to Pushpa Impossible as Devi Singh Shekhawat feels like coming home. Devi has always been a strong, independent woman who stands firmly for what’s right, and this time, she’s back to support Pushpa when she needs her the most.”

