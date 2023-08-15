Here’s how Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif celebrated 77th Independence Day

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 15 : Celebrity couple Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif popularly known as ‘VicKat’ on Tuesday extended wishes on the occasion of 77th Independence Day.

Taking to Instagram, Katrina posted a picture and captioned it, “Happy Independence Day!”

In the picture, the ‘Phone Bhoot’ actor could be seen standing next to her husband and Vicky giving her a side hug. The couple posed their back to the camera and can be seen looking at the National flag which they hoisted on their balcony.

The ‘Raazi’ actor also shared the picture on his Instagram stories.

Soon after Katrina dropped the post, fans flooded the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons.

“Katrina + Vicky = Cutest Couple,” a fan commented.

Another fan wrote, “Best picture ever on social media.”

India today celebrated the completion of 76 years of independence.

This year’s Independence Day will culminate the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ celebrations, which were launched by PM Modi from Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad, Gujarat on March 12, 2021, and will, once again, usher the country into ‘Amrit Kaal’ with renewed vigour to realise PM Modi’s dream of making India a developed country by 2047.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vicky will be next in director Vijay Krishna Acharya’s upcoming family entertainer film ‘The Great Indian Family’ opposite Manushi Chillar.

The film is all set to hit the theatres on September 22.

Apart from that, he also has director Anand Tiwari’s next untitled film and Meghna Gulzar’s ‘Sam Bahadur’.

Katrina on the other hand, will be next seen in the upcoming action thriller film ‘Tiger 3’ opposite Salman Khan.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor