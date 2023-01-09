Here's how your favourite Bollywood actors kickstart their morning workouts, check out videos

Morning fitness routines have always been a rage among Bollywood celebrities who leave no stone unturned to stay in good health and high spirits all year long. Some take to the gym, while others opt for Yoga, but the ultimate goal of each actor is to keep their body and mind fit throughout the day.

There are a variety of ways to kick-start your fitness routine in the early hours of the day. Several personalities from B'town have taken to Instagram to share glimpses of their morning workout sessions to provide fitness motivation to their fans. Let us look at some of these celebrities and their intense high-energy exercise routines.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CIaoxfGp9Ph/?hl=en

SARA ALI KHANThe 'Atrangi Re' actor flaunted her fitness regime with a rhyming caption on Instagram."When in doubt You must workout Push-ups and crunches, don't lose count With health and fitness you must be devout Because that's what life is really about," she wrote alongside a video where she was seen doing push-ups, crunches and planks with a host of other exercises for a high-intensity workout.

https://www.instagram.com/p/B0SXRDkhae4/

ALIA BHATTDressed in an aqua-blue tank top with a pair of black yoga pants and hair tied in a bun, the 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' actor's workout gave strong acrobatic vibes, as she showed off her bodily flexibility at the gym with some climbing and stretching exercises.

https://www.instagram.com/tv/B_hHhJljfhH/?hl=en

BIPASHA BASUTaking to Instagram, the 'Raaz' actor shared a sped-up time-lapse video in which she showcased her entire morning routine in a black tank top and checkered yoga pants. From dumbbell exercises to squats and push-ups, Bipasha proved why she is called Bollywood's 'fitness queen'.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CmssBIKhIqP/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

SONU SOODKnown for his chiselled and muscular physique, the 'Happy New Year' actor seems to have never missed his workout. He recently took to Instagram to share his high-intensity workout for the upcoming film 'Fateh'. "Prep begins #fateh," he wrote in the caption. The accompanying video featured him doing numerous reps of pull-ups.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CghEm1fJ3wX/?hl=en KRITI SANON AND TIGER SHROFFThe 'Heropanti' duo sweat it out at the gym together. Kriti, dressed in a brown top and olive green pants along with a pair of boots, performed chest reps while Tiger guided her through the entire routine.

( With inputs from ANI )

