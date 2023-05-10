"Here's to holding you closer": Neha Dhupia wishes husband Angad on their 5th wedding anniversary

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 10 : It's a special day for Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi as they have completed 5 years of their married life. The couple penned sweet notes for each other on social media.

Neha took to Instagram and shared unseen pictures featuring her husband and children from their vacation.

From couple mushy selfies to doting parents, Neha described the journey of the couple in this string of pictures

https://www.instagram.com/p/CsDVXvcNuMm/

Happy anniversary my love ... ... here's to holding you closer than close and building our little nest together ... here's to working it out thru thick n thin, thru agreeing n disagreeing , thru loving and laughing ... and most importantly here's to keeping it real ... half a decade to infinity.

As soon as the pictures were uploaded, the duo's friends and fans poured in their love and wishes.

Soha Ali Khan wrote, "Happy anniversary you two."

Sophie Choudry dropped heart and evil emojis.

To mark the occasion and to wish his wife, Angad posted a video featuring cute wedding picture.

Sharing the video, he wrote, "Oh Penchoo 5 panj saal katt laaye Neha dhupia naal... kithe hai mera Padam shri!!!! @nehadhupia. thank you for mehr and Guriq!! waheguru shanti banaaye rakhe. I mean shakti de."

https://www.instagram.com/p/CsDb5sGoyYu/

Neha and Angad chose to get married in a traditional Sikh wedding ceremony in a gurudwara. Their wedding was attended by selected friends and closed family members. Neha kept her wedding look simple and aesthetic by going for a blush pink lehenga with a gulband necklace. Angad opted for a white sherw and to twin with the bride he chose a pink turban.

The couple met each other at a friend's party and their friendship gradually turned into a close bond and finally they surprised their fans with their hush-hush wedding.

Neha and Angad married in a private ceremony in Gurudwara on May 2018. The couple was blessed with their first daughter Mehr in November of the same year. They welcomed their second child Guriq in October 2021.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor