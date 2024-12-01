Here's what Aishwarya Rai is focusing on amid separation rumours with Abhishek

Mumbai, Dec 1 Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai is back to fulfilling her professional commitments amidst separation rumours with her husband, Abhishek Bachchan.

After attending the Global Women’s Forum in Dubai, the actress was recently spotted returning to Mumbai. Aishwarya has dived straight back into work, and a new picture from the set has captured fans’ attention. Celebrity makeup artist Adrian Jacobs shared a selfie with Aishwarya on his Instagram story and captioned the post, “A lovely day at work @aishwaryaraibachchan_arb.”

In the image, the ‘Taal’ actress is seen smiling as she poses with her makeup artist. Her makeup game looked on point with bold black eyeliner, glossy pink lips, and a dewy finish. She wore a chic black pinstripe jacket and kept her signature middle-parted hairstyle loose.

Rumours surrounding Aishwarya and Abhishek’s marriage have been gaining momentum for some time. The couple has frequently been the subject of divorce speculations, with interest spiking after their separate appearances at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding earlier this year.

Most recently, their divorce rumours made headlines after Rai’s name at an event was displayed without the “Bachchan” on a screen at an event in Dubai.

The actress attended the Global Women’s Forum in Dubai.

Amid the ongoing buzz about his son Abhishek and daughter-in-law Aishwarya's rumoured separation, Amitabh Bachchan addressed the speculation in his blog.

Big B expressed his concerns over “information ending with question marks” and highlighted the emotional toll such rumours can have on those involved.

He wrote, “It takes immense courage conviction and a sincerity to be different and believe in its presence in life… I rarely say much about family, because that is my domain and its privacy is maintained by me… Speculations are speculations… they are speculated untruths, without verifications. Verifications are sought by the seekers to authenticate their business and commercials of the profession they be in… I shall not challenge their desire to be in the profession of their choice… and I shall appreciate their effort in serving society…”

The post further read, “But untruths .. or selected question marked information can be a legal safeguard for them that inform .. but the seed of suspected belief is sown with this most used emblem .. the question mark ..write express whatever you like .. but when you follow it up with a question mark, you are not only saying that the write may be questionable .. but also quite surreptitiously wanting the reader to believe and expand on it, so that your write gets valued repeats ..”

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor