Here's what netizens searched for after Lata Mangeshkar's death

The death of veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar, who has been ruling the minds of billions of fans for four generations has shaken the whole country. Millions of fans then searched for her on the Internet. Music lovers from all over the country and abroad searched for Lata didi and searched for her photos and songs for status. For this, it was found that most of the people visited between 10 am and 11.30 am on Sunday. The magic of Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar's voice was all over the world. That's why netizens rushed to confirm the news of her death. India, Mauritius, Nepal, Dubai, Trinidad, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Qatar, Oman and Sri Lanka were the top countries that searched her on the internet.

The state government has declared a public holiday in the state to mourn the demise of Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar. Netizens searched extensively for 'Holiday for Lata'. Netizens also downloaded the song 'Meri Awaaz Hi Pehchan' the most, while her last song 'Saugandh Mujhe Is Mitti Ki' sung for the Indian Army on March 30, 2019 was also searched a lot.