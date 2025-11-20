Here’s what Pooja Bhatt has to say about ‘singleness’

Mumbai, Nov 20 Actress-filmmaker Pooja Bhatt has shared her thoughts on singlehood and said that it should be seen as an assignment rather than a curse.

Pooja took to Instagram, where she shared a picture of herself, where her face is covered in shadows created by the curtains and the sun.

Pooja took to the caption section and penned down her thoughts. She wrote: “Singleness is not a curse. It is a sacred assignment.”

Talking about Pooja, she had her first leading role in the television film Daddy in 1989. Her breakthrough came with the romance comedy Dil Hai Ke Manta Nahin, which emerged as her highest-grossing release.

In the following decade, the daughter of Mahesh Bhatt and half-sister of actress Alia Bhatt earned critical acclaim for her performances in the films Sadak, Junoon, Naraaz, Angrakshak, Chaahat, Tamanna, Border, Angaaray, and Zakhm. This was followed by a break.

Her latest release is Big Girls Don't Cry, an English-language coming-of-age drama television series, which was released in 2024.

Created by Nitya Mehra and executive produced by Sudhanshu Saria, the series also stars Mukul Chadda, Raima Sen, Zoya Hussain, Avantika, Tenzin Lhakyila, Aneet Padda, Dalai, Vidushi, and Afrah Sayed.

Pooja had also participated in the second OTT edition of “Bigg Boss.” The grand finale took place on 14 August 2023, where Elvish Yadav emerged as the winner for the first time in Bigg Boss history as a wildcard contestant, and Abhishek Malhan emerged as the runner-up.

Looking forward, Pooja is now set to play “Panchayat” actor Jitendra Kumar’s mother in a film based on India’s pigeon-flying culture.

The project marks a reunion for Jitendra, who will portray a devoted pigeon-keeper in the upcoming film, and co-producer Hitesh Kewalya, who previously collaborated on “Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan.”

The story unfolds against the backdrop of a traditional practice involving training homing pigeons and flying them from rooftops. The custom continues in some Indian neighborhoods and among pigeon-racing communities globally. Principal photography is scheduled to begin next year.

The as-yet-untitled feature is produced by Khyati Madaan through her Not Out Entertainment banner, with Kewalya serving as co-producer. Kewalya previously wrote “Shubh Mangal Saavdhan” and wrote and directed “Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan.”

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor