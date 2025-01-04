Here’s what Priyanka Chopra’s ‘goal’ for 2025

Mumbai, Jan 4 Indian actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas has revealed that her goal for 2025 is “abundance” in joy, happiness and peace.

Priyanka took to her Instagram, where she shared a string of pictures with her family including husband Nick Jonas and daughter Malti Marie. In the first image, Priyanka is seen flaunting her svelte figure in an orange bikini as she stood on her luxury villa’s parapet.

Another image showed her sporting an itsy-bitsy red bikini posing alongside Nick on the beach while her daughter played with water. Some images showed happy moments the family spent together.

In one picture the actress is seen sitting on a jet ski. While others had moments of Priyanka and daughter Malti together.

She wrote as the caption: “Abundance. That is my goal for 2025. In joy ,in happiness and in peace. May we all find abundance this new year. So grateful for my family. Happy 2025. Thank you @airbnb for such wonderful memories.”

On New Year’s Eve, Priyanka shared how she handles people who ‘give off bad vibes’

She reshared a post from empirewellbabe about handling individuals with negative energy.

In the video, a girl is seen using a spray, with the text on the clip reading, "Me to the people who give off bad energy/vibes."

On the work front, the ‘Dostana’ actress has several exciting projects lined up, including “Heads of State,” where she stars alongside Idris Elba and John Cena. “Heads of State” is an action comedy film directed by Ilya Naishuller.

She will also portray a 19th-century Caribbean pirate in “The Bluff”, which is a swashbuckler drama film co-written by Frank E. Flowers and Joe Ballarini, with Flowers also directing.

The film stars Karl Urban, Ismael Cruz Cordova, Safia Oakley-Green, and Vedanten Naidoo.

Set in the Caribbean islands during the 19th century, the film features Priyanka as a former female pirate who must protect her family when her past catches up to her.

Additionally, Priyanka is set to return for the second season of the web series “Citadel.”

