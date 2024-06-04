Here's what we know about Hugh Jackman, Jodie Comer's 'The Death of Robin Hood'

Los Angeles [US], June 4 : Fans can't wait to see Hugh Jackman sharing screen space with Jodie Comer in 'The Death of Robin Hood'.

As per the latest development, True Brit Entertainment has acquired the U.K. rights to The Death of Robin Hood, The Hollywood Reporter reported.

The acquisition, brokered by WME Independent, is hot off the back of the Cannes Film Festival where True Brit acquired the rights for the U.K. and A24 for the US.

Zygi Kamasa, CEO and founder of True Brit Entertainment and the former CEO of Lionsgate UK and Europe, said: "Our role in the industry is to champion British stories on a global stage but also to bring the best of British stories to audiences in the U.K. This movie is an important title for the British indie space with two major global stars in a film that shows a different take on a well-loved figure of English folklore. We are undoubtedly very excited to have it on our growing slate."

The project is about Robin Hood grappling with his past self after a life of crime and murder. In the hands of a mysterious woman, he is offered a chance of salvation.

Directed by Michael Sarnoski, 'The Death of Robin Hood' is expected to go on floors in 2025

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor