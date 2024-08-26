Here's what you can expect from musical drama series 'Khalbali Records'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 26 : Actor Ram Kapoor will be seen as one of the headliners of the musical drama series 'Khalbali Records'.

Prabh Deep, Skand Thakur, Saloni Batra and Salonie Patel are also a part of the show. On Monday, the makers unveiled the first look of 'Khalbali Records'.

The first look of Khalbali Records gives us a glimpse of the strained family relationships due to individual career aspirations and different ideologies. Musician Anu Malik also marked his presence in the teaser.

While giving a sneak peek into the series, JioCinema on Instagram wrote, "Bohot drame honge, bohot pange honge aur machegi bohot saari khalbali KhalbaliRecords, streaming 12 September onwards, exclusively on JioCinema Premium (sic)."

In the video, Ram Kapoor's character can be heard saying, "Ek zamana tha, jab hum audience ke hisaab se gaane bajate the. Lekin ab, audience hamare hisaab se gaane sunti hai [There was a time when we made music according to our audience. Now, we make the audience listen to our songs!]"

Khalbali Records is directed by Devanshu Singh, with the soundtrack by Amit Trivedi and Azadi Records.

The project will be out on OTT on September 12.

