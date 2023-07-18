Here's what you can expect from Vir Das' upcoming world tour

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 18 : Comedian Vir Das is all set for his world tour titled 'Mind Fool'.

Spanning 33 countries, the 'Mind Fool' world tour will take Vir Das to some of the most iconic venues worldwide. Audiences can expect his performances at legendary locations including Carnegie Hall in New York, Opera House in Sydney, The Apollo in London, The Kennedy Centre in Washington DC, Dubai Opera in Dubai, and The Esplanade in Singapore, to name just a few.

In addition to its global reach, the tour will embark on a remarkable journey through 35 Indian cities, bringing laughter and joy to audiences across the country.

Excited about it, the stand-up comedian said, " I am beyond excited to embark on the Mind Fool world tour, which promises to be a monumental milestone for Indian comedy. It's a privilege to be recognized as an international comedian and to have the opportunity to perform at renowned venues like Carnegie Hall, Opera House, The Apollo, and The Kennedy Centre. This tour is not just about me; it's about shining a spotlight on the incredible talent within the Indian comedy scene and inspiring artists around the world. Get ready for an unforgettable comedy extravaganza that will transcend borders and bring laughter to audiences across the globe."

Vir Das will kick-start the tour in September 2023. It is likely to run until mid-2024.

