Here's who all will be seen on 'Roadies Journey in South Africa'

Mumbai, April 7 As the youth-based reality show MTV 'Roadies Journey in South Africa' hosted by Sonu Sood is all set to start, everyone is keen to know who will be part of the show.

There will be about 20 contestants including the ones from past seasons and others will be fresh faces.

Ex-contestants Arushi Chawla, Baseer Ali, Kevin Almasifar, Kavya Khurana, Aarushi Dutta, Sapna Malik, Yukti Arora, Ashish Bhatia, Sohil Singh Jhutti, Gaurav Alugh make a comeback to the show alongside new contestants Muskan Jattana, Arshveer Wahi, Tanish Ghorpade, Siddharth Manoj, Angad Bawa, Nandini, Sakshi Sharma, Simi Talsania, Soundous Moufakir and Jashwant Bopanna.

Here is the who's who on the show:

Arushi Chawla

Arushi Chawla is an Indian model, actor and dancer. With MTV 'Roadies Revolution', she became hugely popular.

Aarushi Dutta

An Instagram influencer and model came to fame when she first participated in 'Splitsvilla 11' and then went on to participate on 'Roadies – Real Heroes'.

Yukti Arora

She is a dancer by profession and makes videos on social media. She participated in MTV 'Roadies – Real Heroes'.

Kavya Khurana

She is a model and became immensely popular with 'Roadies X4' and then went on to become a winner in 'Splitsvilla 9'.

Sapna Malik

Sapna Malik is a content creator and model. She has participated in 'Roadies Revolution' and then in 'Splitsvilla 13'.

Baseer Ali

Baseer Ali is an Indian model and television personality who started his career in 2017 and became a finalist in 'Roadies Rising' and then went on to be a winner in Splitsvilla 10.

Ashish Bhatia

Ashish Bhatia is an Indian actor, dancer, choreographer and internet personality. He is known for participating in the television reality show 'Roadies Real Heroes' and 'Splitsvilla 12' where he was a finalist.

Kevin Almasifar

Kevin Almasifar is a mixed martial arts fighter who works as an actor. He was a part of 'Roadies 2019 and later he participated in 'Splitsvilla X3 in 2021.

Moose Jattana

Moose Jattana is an activist and a social media star. She also participated in the first season of 'Big Boss OTT' as a contestant.

Sakshi Sharma

Sakshi is a Sub-inspector hailing from Gurdaspur, and works towards the betterment of the girls of her hometown Nandini. She is a fitness trainer.

Simi Talsania

Simi is a professional dancer, since the age of 15 and a content creator who was born and raised in Mumbai.

Soundous Moufakir

She is a financial analyst, dancer, model and hails from Morocco.

Jashwanth Bopanna

He is a dance and fitness enthusiast. He is also a model and a fitness instructor.

Siddharth Manoj

Born and brought up in Malaysia, Siddharth Manoj is a fashion model and actor.

Arsh Wahi

He is a model and actor who hails from New Delhi.

Angad Bawa

He is a Punjabi boy who is an Indian Army brat. He has lived across many places in India.

Tanish Ghorpade

Tanish is a travel and fashion influencer. He is also a fitness enthusiast. He has also been the winner of the show Dating Aaj Kal, hosted by Indian actor and presenter Karan Kundra.

'Roadies Journey in South Africa' will be starting from April 8 at 7 pm on MTV and Voot.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor