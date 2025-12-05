Here's why actress Rajisha Vijayan is thanking the universe for December 5!

Chennai, Dec 5 Malayalam actress Rajisha Vijayan has penned a post thanking the universe for December 5 as landmark developments pertaining to two of her films are happening on the very same day.

The actress pointed out that 'Kalamkaval', her film with Malayalam superstar Mammootty was releasing on Friday and that on the very same day, her Tamil superhit film 'Bison: Kalamaadan' was completing a 50-day run.

Taking to her Instagram page, she wrote, "What a day this is! Someone pinch me please. The most exhilarating moment of sharing the screen with the legend himself Mammukka and the 50th day of a film that has a piece of my heart, happening on the very same day! 05.12.25. Thank you universe!"

It may be recalled that Rajisha Vijayan's stellar performance in director Mari Selvaraj's superhit film 'Bison', featuring Dhruv Vikram and Anupama Parameswaran in the lead, had come in for widespread praise.

She had even penned a note of gratitude to the film's unit in which she had said that she had found a brother in the film's lead actor, Dhruv Vikram.

Taking to her Instagram page to pen the lengthy post, actress Rajisha Vijayan had said, "I’ve been thinking for the past few days on everything that has been happening around. Some successes truly do leave you speechless. Bison is one such."

"I don’t know where to start or end but the one person I’m truly grateful for is my director Mari sir. For thinking of me and trusting me with Raji, bringing me into this amazing world of Bison and giving me memories of a lifetime. To work with such a visionary director and empathetic human being has been a privilege. This has been such a fulfilling experience and it couldn’t have been possible without my amazing people who have in turn become such an integral part of my lives," she had observed.

Rajisha Vijayan then wrote about actor Dhruv Vikram and the bond that she shared with him.

"I truly got a brother in the end! I can’t tell you how proud I am of everything that is coming your way now. Rooting for you always," she had told Dhruv Vikram.

She also had words of praise for Anupama Parameswaran, who plays the female lead in the film, and actor Pasupathi, who played her dad in the film.

Rajisha wrote, "@anupamaparameswaran96 sisters in this and going forward! Here for you always no matter what! Forever my Rani. Pasupathi sir for being my appa on and off screen!"

Rajisha also thanked the film's producers saying they were the biggest pillars of support.

The young actress also remembered to thank actress Raveena, who dubbed for her in the film. She wrote, "@raveena1166 for lending your soulful voice to Raji and doing such an amazing job. Forever indebted."

After thanking the crew members including the cinematographer and music director, Rajisha wrote, "To every single person who has worked on this film and taken a piece of my heart, I love you all! To everyone who has watched our Bison and showered it with love, I love you all even more! May we be able to create magic on screen as long as we can! Gratitude in abundance."

