Here's Why Aditya Dhar Refused to Cast Tamannaah Bhatia for ‘Shararat’ Song in Dhurandhar

Tamannaah Bhatia is one of the most in demand actress when it comes to item songs and she was consider for Aditya Dhar directed film, Dhurandhar's viral song Shararat. But according to sources he refused to cast her in song and casted Ayesha Khan and Krystle D'Souza. Now question is why is choose these two actresses over Tamannaah Bhatia. In recent interview Vijay Ganguly, the choreographer of the song 'Shararat', revealed the reason behind refusing Tamannaah.

Like other songs from 'Shararat' song from Dhurandhar is also receiving much appreciation. In this song, Ayesha Khan and Krystle D'Souza have showcased their talent. However, the first choice for the 'Shararat' song was South star Tamannaah Bhatia. Choreographer Vijay Ganguly had suggested Tamannaah's name for the song. But Aditya refused to cast the actress. In an interview with Filmygyan, Vijay Ganguly said, "I had Tamannaah in mind for this song. I even suggested her name to Aditya sir. But he refused. He said that he didn't want an item song in the film."

"If the song had been filmed on a single girl, people would have been distracted from the story. That's why you see not one, but two girls dancing in the song. Aditya sir didn't want the focus to be on just one person. If Tamannaah had been there, everyone's attention would have been on her. There was already a lot happening in the film, and if the focus had shifted away from the story, then the song would have just become a timepass," Vijay Ganguly further explained.

Dhurandhar was released worldwide on December 5th. Upon its release, the film broke several box office records. Film stars Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun, and Rakesh Kumra in lead roles.