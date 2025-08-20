Here's Why Bharati Singh Feels Punjabi's and Gujarati's Should Not Have Kids Together

Bharti Singh and Harsh Limbachiyaa, who are the most adored couple of television industry, got married on 3rd December 2017. Couple dated for many years before getting married. On April 3, 2022 couple welcomed baby boy Laksha popularly known as Gola. Harsh and Bharti are quite active on social media. Fans often get updates about their daily life through their YouTube channels. Recently Bharti Singh made a statement in one of the podcast that Gujarati's and Punjabi's should not have kids together as they turned out to be naughty.

On Raj Shamani's podcast Bharti jokingly said, Gola is "weird" combination of both the cultures, as she is Punjabi, while Haarsh is Gujarati. She said, " Punjabi and Gujarati's should never have kid together as they turned out to be naughty (Nahi karni chahiye kyuki unka bachcha bada kharab nikalta hai)." She gave example of her son Gola and said, "Look at him he has dropped our phones in bucket, thrown mugs, towels, and even Haarsh's underwears in our neighbour's house. I wonder if all Punjabi-Gujarati kids are this naughty, or just ours."

She says it is a wired combination of ghee and Dhokla As I mentioned in my vlog, a relationship between a Gujarati and a Punjabi requires preparation, as evidenced by our child. Bharti, Harsh and Gola are one of the most adore family on small screen industry many videos of their fun moments have went viral on social media.

Also Read: For second day in succession Kerala HC gives relief for Rapper Vedan from arrest in rape case

Talking about work, Harsh and Bharti are fully busy on Youtube vlogs and podcast. They recently finished hosting ' Laughter chef season 2", which was also a hit.