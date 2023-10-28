Here's why Dia Mirza thanked 'Dhak Dhak' co-star Ratna Pathak Shah

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 28 : Actor Dia Mirza on Saturday shared a behind-the-scenes video of actor Ratna Pathak Shah from 'Dhak Dhak' and thanked the latter for inspiring her.

Taking to Instagram, Dia treated fans with a glimpse of 'Dhak Dhak' featuring dedicated Ratna Pathak.

The video featured the challenge scene of Ratna Pathak learning how to bike.

Sharing the video, she wrote, "#RatnaPathakShah you have inspired me and so so many women with your choices! Thank you for choosing to be Mahi. Thank you for giving it your all. Each time you got up and dusted yourself and got back on the bike you created a space for all women no matter their age to reflect and make a choice - to be free. To be unshakable in our resolution to pursue the full potential of our being[?][?]"

Dia added, "We are so grateful to be a part of story where a Nani is a biker who aspires to go the distance no matter the hurdles. Because of you we discovered together the infinite strength that exists within each of us. We love you. #DhakDhak."

As soon as the video was uploaded, actor's fans flooded the comment section.

One of the users wrote, "Wow soo inspirational [?][?]"

Helmed by Tarun Dudeja, 'Dhak Dhak' brings a bunch of four women, all different from each other, daring to ride bikes to world's highest motorable road, the Khardungla Pass.

Recently, Ratna Pathak opened up about her experience working with the young cast.

"I love working with youth. They bring new ideas to the table with a distinctive style of their own. They focus on the future...In 'Dhak Dhak, I got to learn so much from all the young artistes," she told ANI.

Meanwhile, Dia before 'Dhak Dhak' was seen in 'Bheed' and 'Thappad' movies that carried a social message that aimed to bring a change in society.

