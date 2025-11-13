Here's why Hilaria Baldwin thinks her 26-year age gap with Alec feels like a "flex"

Los Angeles [US], November 13 : Hilaria Baldwin opened up about her marriage with actor Alec Baldwin and how their 26-year age difference plays a role in their relationship.

According to People, the 41-year-old yoga instructor and author appeared on the Uncut and Uncensored with Caroline Stanbury podcast, where she talked about how the age gap has both its advantages and challenges.

"I don't believe that age is just a number, at least in our situation,"Hilaria said at the podcast as per People. "I think that there's certain things where I have to look at him and say he has 26 more years of experience. And sometimes that's a flex, and sometimes that means that we need to do a little therapy."

Hilaria, who married Alec in 2012, went on to share how over the years, she has learned one important thing that it's impossible to make everyone happy.

"I think that is a big lesson for me," she said, adding that knowing "what you want" becomes clearer with age.

"That's a beautiful thing, you know, for your relationship ... you know what you want, and there's probably a confidence that you have now that is extremely sexy and extremely just comforting. Whereas the ups and the downs and the insecurities that we often have when we're younger and not knowing ourselves," she continued.

"I think that that is only a gift that comes with age," she added further.

Hilaria and Alec Baldwin have been married for over a decade and share seven children together, daughters Carmen Gabriela, 12, Maria Lucia Victoria, 4, and Ilaria Catalina Irena, 2, along with sons Rafael Thomas, 10, Leonardo Angel Charles, 9, Romeo Alejandro David, 7, and Eduardo "Edu" Pao Lucas, 5.

Alec is also father to 30-year-old daughter Ireland Baldwin, whom he shares with his ex-wife, actor Kim Basinger.

