Here's Why Jaideep Ahlawat Rejected Bibishan's Role in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana

Nitesh Tiwari's 'Ramayana' is one of the most awaited film of Bollywood with star studded cast. Ranbir Kapoor Sai Pallavi will be playing role of Lord Rama and Godess Sita. South star Yash will play the role of Ravana and Sunny Deol will play the role of Hanuman. For part of Bibishan Jaideep Ahlawat was offered a role, but he rejected. Recently in interview Jaideep opened up about these and gave reason why he rejected this big film.

In an interview given to Lallantop, Jaideep Ahlawat said, "I was offered a role in Ramayan. But our dates did not match. Ravana and Bibhishan's scenes together were necessary. I know Ravana's dates were more important than mine. KGF's success is mostly playing Ravana."

Jaideep Ahlawat has given many strong series and movies in the last few years. The role of Hathiram Chaudhary in the series 'Paatal Lok' was very popular. Movies like 'Jaane Ja', 'Three of Us', 'The Jewel Thief' were popular. Fans were eager to see such a talented actor in the movie 'Ramayana' as well. However, now Jaideep has confirmed that he is not doing 'Ramayana'.

'Ramayana' Cast

Apart from Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Sunny Deol and Yash, the movie has a big star cast. Arun Govil, Ravi Dubey, Kunal Kapoor, Adinath Kothari, Lara Dutta, Rakul Preet Singh, Kajal Aggarwal, Sheeba Chadha, Indira Krishnan are in the role.