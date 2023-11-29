Here's why Karan Johar lied to Rani Mukerji during 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' narration

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 29 : Ace filmmaker Karan Johar recalled the moment when he had to lie to Rani Mukerji during the narration of his first directorial film 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai'.

Actors Rani Mukerji and Kajol are set to grace the famous 'Koffee' couch and will be seen getting candid about Karan Johar's directorial debut, 'Kuch Kuch Hota hai'.

Rani Mukerji's iconic character Tina will be forever etched in our hearts.

On 'Koffee with Karan', Karan Johar recalled how he had lied to Rani while casting her as Tina in 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' because he was very desperate to find the perfect Tina.

During a conversation, KJo said, "The funniest thing happened, when I narrated Rani, the film, when 8 girls had said no and I was like "mujhe yeh short skirt pehenke karna padega Tina ka role" After the narration, she said can you come to my room. I had never been invited to a girl's room."

To which Rani said, "But why did I say that to you? Atleast say that, otherwise people think this story is incomplete. I invited you because Tarun Mansukhani and Nikkhil Advani were in the room."

"She took me into the room and she said, will you be able to convince the world that SRK loves me over Kajol because SRK and Kajol are such an iconic pair. At that time I was so desperate that I lied through my teeth, because I didn't even know how convinced I was. Toh I was like, you leave it to me. I will do it and I really wasn't sure what was coming my way but it was fun," KJo added.

'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai', released on October 16, 1998, went on to bag several awards and received an overwhelming response from the audience and critics alike.

The film starred Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol and Rani Mukerji in the lead roles.

The movie proved to be a trendsetter in the '90s. From cementing the trend of gifting friendship bands on Friendship Day to SRK's 'cool' pendant and Anjali's bob-cut, the film set the pace for many new trends.

'Koffee With Karan' season 8 streams on Disney+ Hotstar.

