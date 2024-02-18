Here's why Linda Hamilton will not be watching 'Stranger Things' Season 5

Los Angeles [US], February 18 : 'Stranger Things' Season 5 actor Linda Hamilton will not be watching the final season, despite her love of the 80s-infused, Dungeons and Dragons-inspired Netflix drama show.

Variety reported that in an interview with Us Weekly, the actor revealed that, while she has relished every season of the show, being cast in the last season has ruined her viewing experience.

"When you buy into something, you don't see yourself in it. So, I think it ruined the show for me. I never watch [a project] once I'm in something," Hamilton explained.

"It would completely take me out of the reality of it to see myself in there. So, I won't be watching (Season 5)."

The actor is one of the few new cast members to join the popular sci-fi series for its last season. Her participation, however, is being kept hidden from viewers, with showrunners Ross and Matt Duffer only providing Hamilton the shape of the character but not of the story.

"They have to be very careful with their story," Hamilton added.

"So I still don't know how it ends. It takes a lot of discipline not to know where it will go, but that's to protect it from all of the people that want to know."

Hamilton said she's having a terrific time on the show, which began filming on January 8.

The official Instagram account of 'Stranger Things' uploaded a snapshot of the complete cast on their first day of filming.

They've subsequently posted several images to tease and build excitement for the highly anticipated finale.

Hamilton said that her pals regularly phone her to check where she is on set so they can try to piece together and interpret pieces of the prized show's tale and legend.

Gaten Matarazzo, who plays fan favourite Dustin Henderson, recently appeared at MegaCon Orlando (via CBR) and was asked if there were any changes he would make to the show's first four seasons, to which the actor responded without hesitation that more characters should have been killed off.

"It might sound messed up, but we should kill more people," Matarazzo said.

"This show would be so much better if the stakes were much higher, like, at any moment, any of these kids can kick it. I feel like we're all too safe."

While filming for the season is well underway, there is no word on when the finale will premiere on Netflix. With Hollywood strikes delaying many film and television productions, Season 5 is unlikely to air before 2025.

