Here’s why Parineeti Chopra is in a ‘daze and exhausted’

Mumbai, Jan 25 Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra has been working late into the night and is exhausted.

Parineeti took to her Instagram stories, where she shared a couple of pictures and videos from her night shoot in Mumbai of her upcoming project.

The actress shared a photograph of the set and wrote: ”Night shoot no. 34567894 In a daze and exhausted.”

She then shared a picture of the costume and said that she is tired.

“Crazy hectic or crazy tired? Both,” mentioned the actress.

The last was a video clip of the actress looking into the camera lens smiling and then winking.

On January 23, Parineeti talked about her comfort food she turns to when in need of a little healing. She shares how homemade dal chawal and jeera aloo provides her with the ultimate sense of comfort.

She posted a photo of a plate filled with dal chawal, jeera aloo, and a few onions. The text on the image read: "And sometimes, Dal chawal jeera aloo is the cure."

On the professional front, Parineeti, who is married to AAP Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha, is currently shooting the second schedule of an untitled drama, with details about the cast and crew still under wraps.

The actress is also preparing for her role in Anurag Singh's highly anticipated thriller 'Sanki.' The film will see her share the screen with Varun Dhawan for the first time. The plot centers around a retired police officer who, after a traumatic incident during a case investigation, is forced to confront his past when he recounts his story to a friend's son.

Moreover, Parineeti will star in "Shiddat 2," directed by Karan Sharma. The film features an ensemble cast including Sunny Kaushal, Amyra Dastur, Mohit Raina, Diana Penty, Arjun Singh, and Radhikka Madan in pivotal roles.

