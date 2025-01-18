Here’s why Sonam Kapoor has joined Charlize Theron, Venus Williams and Rosamund Pike

Mumbai, Jan 18 Actress Sonam Kapoor, has now joined a slew of Oscar winning actresses Charlize Theron, Rosamund Pike along with Wimbledon champion and Olympic gold medallist Venus Williams for luxury label Dior’s first campaign of 2025 with Dior Capture.

With this campaign in 2025, Dior reinvents Capture, its pioneering line which has been fighting the signs of aging for nearly 40 years, based on the most advanced scientific research.

The label brings together inspiring and charismatic women from around the world including Sonam Kapoor, Charlize Theron, Glenn Close, Laetitia Casta, Rosamund Pike, Venus Williams and Xin Liu as the confident, daring new faces of Dior Capture femininity.

Sonam features in a video and a series of pictures for the Dior Capture campaign.

She said, “Dior and I have shared a long-standing relationship and I’ve always been drawn to how the brand blends its incredible legacy with the pulse of today’s world. It’s about being authentic and also evolving with today’s times and Dior Capture is just that. Through extensive pioneering research, Dior has brought to life this unique serum with Dior’s floral science.

The actress added: “Just how Dior Capture expresses the strength of women around the world - irrespective of their backgrounds, stories and life choices - I hope through this campaign, people embrace the best version of themselves - and draw strength from within to get the confidence they need.”

In other news, Sonam recently revealed the secret to look good “without even trying.”

Sonam took to her Instagram, where she dropped a string of images looking drop-dead gorgeous in neutral hues such as black and navy blue.

“Neutrals: for when you want to look good without even trying (or at least pretending not to),” revealing the secret, she wrote as the caption.

On the work front, she will next be a part of "Battle for Bittora." The drama will be a cinematic adaptation of Anuja Chauhan's 2010 novel of the same name. Anil Kapoor Films Company banner is financing the film.

Sonam began her career as an assistant director on filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 2005 film Black. She made her acting debut in Bhansali's romantic drama Saawariya in 2007.

