Here's why Soori apologised to music director Hesham Abdul Wahab!

Chennai, May 8 Actor Soori, whose upcoming family entertainer 'Maaman' has garnered a lot of interest, recently tendered an apology on behalf of the film unit to the film's music director Hesham Abdul Wahab for the inadvertent trouble they had caused him in their eagerness to listen to his music.

Speaking at the audio launch event of director Prasanth Pandiyaraj's 'Maaman', Soori warmly welcomed Malayalam music director Hesham Abdul Wahab to the Tamil film industry. He then tendered an apology to the music director for the entire team constantly calling him up to request him for the songs in the film.

In his typical humourous fashion, Soori narrated what had transpired. "I want to apologise to Hesham Abdul Wahab on behalf of the team. I think the team troubled him quite a lot in the end," he said with a smile.

Stating that at a time when even directors normally found it difficult to get across to other music directors, Soori pointed out that the entire unit had got in touch with music director Hesham Abdul Wahab.

"The director would call at the last minute and ask for a song from Hesham Abdul Wahab. He would gently reply saying, 'I'll do it. Don't worry.' Soon after the director's call, his assistants would, without knowing the director had called, again call the music director and request him for the song," Soori disclosed. "After them, the editor would call," Soori added as the audience burst into laughter.

"At one point, the music director called me and asked me who LK was. I told him it was the director's last assistant. The music director then told me that LK had called him at around 2 in the morning asking for the song and at 2.30, the editor had called, requesting him for the same song," Soori said even as the audience continued to roar with laughter.

Soori said he then called the director and told him that except for the director's driver, everybody else in the unit had got in touch with the music director.

Turning to the music director, he said with a laugh, "I apologise on their behalf. It is nothing but an expression of eagerness to listen to your music. I thought I was the one eager to listen to your music and ask you but what I didn't know was that the whole town had asked you for the songs. You have given us wonderful songs. Thank you."

The film, which revolves around the love a boy has for his maternal uncle, is scheduled to hit screens worldwide on May 16 this year.

Apart from Soori, Jayaprakash, Rajkiran and Aishwarya Lekshmi, the film will also feature Bala Saravanan, Viji Chandrashekar, Baba Baskar, Nikhila Shankar and Master Prakeeth Shivan among others.

Expectations for the film are high for a number of reasons. Firstly, the film is being directed by Prasanth Pandiyaraj, who is best known for having directed the popular hit series, ‘Vilangu’. Next, Soori has again teamed up with producer K Kumar, the man who produced the actor’s earlier superhit film ‘Garudan’ as well.

