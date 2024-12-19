Here’s why Varun Dhawan considers Jackie Shroff the ‘Coolest Actor’ in the industry

Mumbai, Dec 19 Actor Varun Dhawan recently shared his experience of working alongside Jackie Shroff in the upcoming project “Baby John.”

At a recent event in Mumbai, the Dilwale actor opened up about the deep admiration he holds for Jackie, calling him the "coolest actor" in the industry. Speaking about his experience of working with Shroff, Varun shared, “He is a very chilled-out man; it was wonderful working with him. The way he treats people off-screen is just too amazing. I got to learn a lot from him; he is one of the coolest actors we have here.”

Praising the Border actor’s professionalism as a co-star, Dhawan stated, “I had to do some action with him too and he gave me full freedom. Kalees and me had a great time working with Jackie sir.”

The 'Bhediya' actor went on to add that the film's producer, Atlee, had Jackie Shroff in mind for the role from the very beginning.

“From day one of casting for this role, Atlee sir wanted Jackie sir to play the part. And I must say, he has gone beyond expectations. This will be Jackie Shroff 3.0 in the film,” he mentioned.

At the event, producer Atlee stated that Shroff would take on the role of the villain this year, much like Bobby Deol did in “Animal” last year.

In Baby John, Jackie will be seen playing the antagonist, Babbar Sher. Directed by Kalees, the action drama serves as an adaptation of Atlee's 2016 Tamil film Theri. The film stars Varun Dhawan in the title role, alongside Keerthy Suresh, Wamiqa Gabbi, and Zara Zyanna. The movie is produced under Jio Studios, Cine1 Studios, Vipin Agnihotri Films, and A for Apple Productions.

“Baby John,” which was officially announced in July 2023, is scheduled to hit theatres on June 6, 2025.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor