Here's why Winona Ryder & Keanu Reeves call each other husband and wife

Los Angeles, Sept 4 Hollywood actress Winona Ryder has revealed that she and Keanu Reeves address each other as husband and wife in text messages.

The actress recently appeared on the ‘Happy Sad Confused’ podcast, and revealed that they call each other husband and wife over three decades after they were maybe married for real on the set of Francis Ford Coppola’s ‘Dracula’, reports Variety.

The two actors played Jonathan and Mina Harker in the 1992 gothic horror film, and they revealed during the 2018 press tour for their romantic-comedy ‘Destination Wedding’ that real priests were used during the filming of their ‘Dracula’ wedding scene. So yes, Ryder and Reeves might be husband and wife and they’ve rolled with it ever since.

As per Variety, the actress said: “I would literally do anything though with him. Like he is so special.”

She also clarified that she is not cut out for doing a ‘John Wick’ movie. She said that the movie franchise might not be for her because it “involves a lot of stunts. I’m just thinking of my bones.”

Ryder said that she still texts Reeves regularly and “we always say who it is, even though it says it on the text. So like on his birthday I go: ‘Happy birthday, my husband’. And then he’s like, ‘Hey, my wife, I love you. KR 57. Like on each birthday, he’s like KR 57 or whatever his age is. He’s always done that.”

It was in 2018 when the actress first told ‘Entertainment Weekly that she might actually be married to Reeves.

She said: “We actually got married in ‘Dracula’. No, I swear to God I think we’re married in real life. In that scene, Francis used a real Romanian priest. We shot the master and he did the whole thing. So, I think we’re married.”

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor