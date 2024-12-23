Here’s why Zaheer Iqbal has asked for help

Mumbai, Dec 23 Actor Zaheer Iqbal, who is currently holidaying in Australia with actress Sonakshi Sinha, has asked for help to convince his “wife” to bungee jump with him.

Zaheer took to Instagram stories, where he shared a video of the two sitting in the back seat of the car.

Zaheer said: “Guys I need help convincing my wife to bungee jump today with me. Please, Please, Please.”

Sonakshi is heard saying: “No no no” to which Zaheer replies: “I’ll convince her.”

On Sunday, Zaheer played a funny prank on Sonakshi by pushing her into the water when she least expected it.

Sonakshi shared a video on her Instagram, which showcased her having a gala time at the beach with Zaheer.

The hilarious clip begins with Sonakshi strolling toward the shoreline, enjoying the waves as she stands still. Zaheer sneaks up behind her and gently pushes her into the water, leaving the actress bursting into laughter on the beach.

Sonakshi captioned the post, “Shanti se ek video bhi nahi lene dega yeh ladka.”

Earlier, the actress shared another hilarious moment on her Instagram story, capturing a big lizard on the road. Standing beside her, Zaheer imitated the lizard’s movements, leaving Sonakshi in fits of laughter.

After dating for over seven years, Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal, made it official by getting married on June 23, 2024. The couple chose a private civil marriage.

Before getting married,the couple met at a party by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, lived together for a year. They were first seen together onscreen in the 2022 film "Double XL," revolving around two plus-size women, one from the heartland of Uttar Pradesh and one from urban New Delhi, who discover themselves as they navigate life, celebrate female friendship, and embrace body positivity, breaking the myth that beauty corresponds to size.

The comedy film, directed by Satramm Ramani, also stars Huma Qureshi and Mahat Raghavendra.

On the work front, Sonakshi was last seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's web series “Heeramandi: The Diamond,” where she played the role of Fareedan.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor