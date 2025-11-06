“He’s a Very, Very Talented Kid”: Anubhav Sinha Praises Raghav Juyal

Filmmaker Anubhav Sinha recently lauded Raghav Juyal during a talk show, calling him a “very, very talented kid.” Raghav, who first gained national recognition for his powerful performance as the antagonist in Kill — a rare Dharma Productions film noted for its intense action and violence — continues to impress audiences and critics alike.

He is currently earning widespread acclaim for his role in The Bads of Bollywood, with many reviewers calling him the standout performer of the ensemble. In his review of the series, critic Shreyas Pande described Raghav’s performance as “compulsively funny,” noting that alongside Manoj Pahwa, he delivers “a smooth mix of the hilarious with the heartfelt.”Reflecting on Raghav’s artistic evolution, Sinha shared,

“When he was just a dancer, we knew him just as a dancer. He was fantastic. And now he’s acted — I saw him in Kill, I saw him a bit in Bads of Bollywood. He’s very good.” Having started his journey as a dancer — celebrated for his signature slow-motion dance style — Raghav has now emerged as one of the most promising young actors in the industry. Sinha’s words of praise have resonated with fans and peers alike, marking another milestone in Raghav’s inspiring journey from dancer to actor.