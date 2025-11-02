"He's ageing in reverse": Shashi Tharoor calls SRK's 60th birthday a "cover-up"

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 2 : Birthday wishes continue to pour in for Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan as he turned a year older on Sunday.

The actor's friends, fellow co-stars, and colleagues from the industry have showered him with heartwarming wishes across social media platforms alongside his millions of fans, who have turned the day into a festival.

Joining the line of greetings, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor penned an elaborate note, making the best use of his rich vocabulary to celebrate SRK's 60th birthday.

Calling him the "ultimate King of Bollywood," Shashi Tharoor wrote, "I have to admit, I'm finding this '60' number deeply suspicious. A crack team of independent fact-checkers and forensic detectives investigated this '60' claim & concluded: 'In the complete and absolute absence of any discernible visual evidencespecifically, no non-photoshopped grey hair, no undeniable signs of slowing down, and a persistent appearance of someone significantly youngerthe claim that Shah Rukh Khan is turning 60 cannot be factually confirmed.'"

Happy 60th Birthday to the ultimate King of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan @iamsrk ! I have to admit, I'm finding this "60" number deeply suspicious. A crack team of independent fact-checkers and forensic detectives investigated this "60" claim & concluded: "In the complete and… pic.twitter.com/wnidSFbTDX — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) November 2, 2025

{{{{twitter_post_id####}}}}

Tharoor, who found it difficult to believe that the 'Jawan' star has started ageing, playfully described his 60th birthday as a "cover-up" and added, "SRK is actually starring in a real-life, decades-long, global-scale Bollywood adaptation of 'The Curious Case of Benjamin Button.' He's ageing in reverse."

Giving a shoutout to the actor's high energy levels and youthful look, he wrote, "I predict by the time he hits his "70th" birthday, he'll be auditioning for teenage roles. Mercifully, I don't expect to be around when he turns into a child star. Congratulations on this unbelievable milestone, Shah Rukh! Please keep defying physics and biology, & confusing us all for many years to come."

Fans were left highly impressed with Tharoor's choice of words to wish SRK on his birthday.

Meanwhile, a massive crowd has gathered outside the actor's Mumbai residence with hopes of catching a glimpse of him. Shah Rukh is also expected to greet his fans from the balcony of Mannat.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor