"He's our superstar, I'm his fan": RajKummar Rao on competing with Akshay Kumar at 'Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video' trailer launch

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 12 : The trailer for the romantic drama 'Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video,' starring Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri, was launched at a multiplex in Mumbai on Thursday.

The event was attended by the film's cast, including Rajkummar Rao, Triptii Dimri, Archana Puran Singh, Rakesh Bedi, Mukesh Tiwari, Tiku Talsania, and Mubeen Saudagar and others.

RajKummar, made headlines when asked if he saw himself competing with Akshay Kumar.

Explaining why he doesn't see it that way, the 'Stree 2' actor said, "I have learned a lot from Akshay sir. I grew up watching stars like him. He is our superstar, and you don't compete with your superstar, you love them. I am his fan."

"I've learned so much by watching people like Aamir Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Hrithik Roshan, and Akshay sir. They'll always be my superstars, and I'll always look up to them," he added.

Rao also shared how he still feels like a fan, saying, "I'm so middle-class that even today, if I get a call from Akshay Kumar, I stand up in excitement and tell everyone, 'Look, Akshay sir is calling!' I can't believe I'm working in the same industry as the people I've admired all my life. Competing with them is unimaginable."

Helmed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, 'Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video' promises a "perfect blend of laughter and drama, immersing viewers in the charm and energy of the swinging 90s."

RajKummar and Triptii Dimri starrer 'Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video' is all set to clash with Alia Bhatt's Jigra. Both the films are releasing on October 11.

Talking about RajKummar's other projects, the actor will be next seen in 'Maalik'.

Earlier in August, RajKummar announced his new project on his birthday.

The film is being directed by Pulkit. The shoot has already commenced.

Sharing his look from the film, RajKummar Rao took to Instagram and wrote, "#Maalik ki duniya mein aapka Swagat hai. Shoot shuru ho chuka hai, jald hi mulaqat hogi!"

In the poster, RajKummar could be seen in gunda avatar with a gun in his hand. He gave an intense look.

The poster read, "Paeda nahi huye toh kya, ban toh sakte hai (What if we aren't born that way but we can become)."

Triptii, on the other hand, will be next seen in the horror-comedy, 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' alongside actors Aaryan and Vidya Balan.

Scheduled for a Diwali 2024 release, the film also marks Vidya Balan's return to the franchise. She essayed the iconic role of Manjulika in the 2007 blockbuster.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor