"He's so inspiring, such a doll to me": Emily Blunt recalls working with Tom Cruise in 'Edge of Tomorrow'

California [US], December 16 : Actor Emily Blunt recalled working with Tom Cruise in the science fiction action film 'Edge of Tomorrow' and said that as an actor and as well as a person he is inspiring and amazing, reported People.

Emily appeared at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles for a moderated discussion with filmmaker Rob Marshall, with whom Blunt collaborated in 2014's 'Into the Woods' and 2018's 'Mary Poppins Returns'.

During the conversation, Marshall brought Blunt back to her time working on 'Edge of Tomorrow 'with Cruise, 61. The two co-starred in the 2014 science-fiction action film as a pair of soldiers in a near-future war between mankind and an alien civilization who learn Cruise's character has the power to revisit moments in time.

As Blunt discussed getting in shape for the physically demanding part, she mentioned that action movie star Cruise "tightens the screws on everyone when it comes to what you think you're capable of."

"And because he can do everything and wants to do everything, it makes you want to meet him where he is at," she shared, adding, "He's so inspiring. Such a doll to me."

"He is so gracious. So cute. Oh, so cute. I loved him. Yeah. He was amazing," Blunt continued. She also praised Cruise for including her in many aspects of the film's production.

"We were sort of writing the third act as we went," she said. "And again, sometimes the best movies, they're born out of that chaos. And I think I thought it was going to be sort of boys club and [Cruise] brought me into every script meeting, every single decision."

Blunt has expressed interest in returning to the project for a sequel in recent months.

"There was [a sequel script] that [filmmaker Doug Liman] kind of slithered over to me," she said on an August episode of the Happy Sad Confused podcast. "I mean, I would love to make it a reality but I just don't know when or how. And how many Mission: Impossibles does [Cruise] need?

"Wasn't he brilliant as the cowardly hero? Oh, incredible. I couldn't bare it, I adored him," she added of Cruise at the time. "He was the best. I'm so ready [for a sequel.] I'm not the impediment, I promise."

While there are no known plans to make an 'Edge of Tomorrow' sequel, Cruise and filmmaker Liman intend to film a movie together that would see Cruise shoot scenes at the International Space Station in outer space, reported People.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor